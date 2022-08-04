Measure is in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei; includes activities in the air and at sea, plus real shooting

China intensified its military activities in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (4.Aug.2022). Exercises include actual shooting in the waters and airspace of the island, according to the Reuters.

The show of force began after the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. On Tuesday (Aug 2), the US congresswoman went to the Taiwan Legislature and met with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTVthe exercises started at 11:00 am in Taipei (00:00 GMT) and should continue until the same time on Sunday (7th of August).

Taiwan has deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity. Taiwanese navy ships also monitor activities in the region.

Island officials said the exercises violate UN rules as they invade Taiwan’s territorial space and are a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation. In all, 900 flights and ship routes are being affected by the maneuvers.

The Taiwanese government has also reported that its websites have been targeted by hackers.

Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party called the Chinese initiative “irresponsible and illegitimate”.

WHAT DOES CHINA SAY?

Despite being independently governed since 1949, after a civil war, the island of Taiwan is considered by the Republic of China as its territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday (2.Aug) that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has heightened tensions in the region and will have “severe impacts”.

The US congresswoman told the Taiwanese president that the trip was made “to make it unequivocally clear” that the US will not abandon Taiwan. “Now more than ever, US solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we are bringing here today.”

In a new statement on the morning of this 4th (Aug 3), Wang stated that it was a “open political provocation, which jeopardizes the sovereignty of the Asian country”.

“This proves again that some US politicians have become the ‘troublemakers’ of China-US relations and the US has become the #1 ‘saboteur’ of Taiwan Strait peace and stability.”, he added.

For China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, Pelosi’s visit to the island represents “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the 3 Sino-American joint communiqués”.

“It is a severe blow to the political basis of China-US relations and seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”said Qin to CNN North-American.

In addition to military activities, President Xi Jinping’s administration responded to the visit by summoning US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns to a meeting. It also stopped importing various products from Taiwan and banned Taiwanese executives from entering mainland China. According to the Chinese government, if necessary, new measures will be adopted.