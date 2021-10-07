Taiwanese flags in Taipei, capital of the island that since 1949 has been administered separately from mainland China| Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Since last Friday (1st), China has sent more than 150 warplanes to Taiwan’s air defense zone, in an escalation of tension that has already generated warnings from the local government and a reaction from the United States.

At a meeting in the Taiwanese Parliament, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday (6) that by 2025 the communist dictatorship will be able to mount a “large-scale” invasion of the island, which since 1949 has been administered separately from mainland China, but is considered by Beijing as an extension of the country to be reincorporated one day.

According to information from the official local press, Chiu argued that the Chinese currently have the ability to attack, but they would have to “pay a price” that could be lower until 2025, when they would have more “mature” conditions to undertake actions in the Strait of Taiwan.

Beijing’s demonstrations of force in recent days were intended to deter the island from making a formal declaration of independence – Chiu described the military tensions in the region as “the most serious” in more than 40 years.

On Tuesday (5), US President Joe Biden declared that he had spoken with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, and both would have agreed to “respect Taiwan’s agreement.” “I spoke to Mr Xi about Taiwan. We agree… we will respect the Taiwan agreement. We made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than comply with the agreement,” said Biden.

Analysts and the Taiwan government itself speculated on what the US president meant by referring to the treaty, and many understood that Biden was referring to Washington’s long-standing policy of “one China” by which it recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei. However, the aforementioned agreement also allows Washington to maintain a strong “unofficial” relationship with Taiwan, and over the decades the United States has reiterated support for Taiwanese self-defense.

In 1996, when the island’s first presidential elections by universal suffrage were held, China tried to interfere in the process by conducting missile tests; in response, the United States sent aircraft carriers to the region.

On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it had requested clarification and Washington assured that its policy towards the island had not changed and that, therefore, it will continue to help in local defense.

On Sunday (3), the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, had issued a statement urging Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan”.

“The US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and in the region. We will continue with our friends and allies to promote our prosperity, security and shared values ​​and deepen our ties to democratic Taiwan,” Price said.