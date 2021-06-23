China is stepping up its use of secret facilities to detain and interrogate suspects without their being brought to trial, according to a report presented to the UN last week by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group operating in Asia. The NGO collected reports from 175 people subjected to the method of detention, who reported physical and psychological torture while in Chinese government custody.

O report illustrated shows that at least 37,975 people were subjected to Guarded Residence in Designated Location (RSDL) between 2013 and 2020. The method is provided for in Chinese law and authorizes police officers to detain suspects for up to six months in secret installations, without any kind of prior judicial authorization, in one of the most comprehensive systems of “mass disappearance in the world”, according to the activists.

A few guarantees are provided by law, such as the review of the arrest by a prosecutor and the obligation to inform the victim’s family of the arrest within 24 hours. But, according to the report, not even these guarantees are guaranteed by the police, which circumvent these rights by ignoring them or using subterfuges – such as claiming that the suspect committed a crime against national security.

The total number held by RSDL, according to official data from the Chinese government, is 25,685 by 2020. The number, however, could reach up to 56,963, according to the maximum estimate made by the NGO. In the letter sent to the UN, the group states that the estimates only count the suspects who have been or will be brought to trial: “Many – unknown quantity – will not be tried after the placement of the RSDL and these cases will never be identifiable in any officially available data” .

Most detainees in this method are Chinese, whose identity is not easily confirmed. However, some foreigners and opponents of the Chinese regime known in the West were arrested in the secret facilities. Among them are the artist Ai WeiWei, the American basketball player Jeff Harper, and the Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – prisons that the Canadian government has classified as a “hostage diplomacy”, according to the British newspaper The Guardian – and the Australian writer Yang Hengjun.

“China is not a party to the Treaty of Rome and the International Criminal Court, but we draw your attention to the fact that if torture, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances are used intentionally, targeting a civilian population, and are widespread or systematic, this could constitute a crime against humanity,” says the letter sent to the UN by the organization.

In addition to the possible crimes against humanity mentioned by the NGO, the reports of some of the most famous cases show signs that the actions of the Chinese police occur without any supervision, even extrapolating the controversial Chinese law.

In the case of Jeff Harper, for example, the player was held in one of the secret facilities for eight months, two months longer than the maximum allowed under the country’s procedural law. Harper was released in September of last year, without ever being prosecuted. In an interview with the American Wall Street Journal, he said he did not know where he was during the period of detention, despite being occasionally allowed to call the US and receive visits from his girlfriend and a lawyer. In other cases, such as that of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, even a diplomatic representation was prevented from going to the facility where he was being held.

Installations and torture

Based on the victims’ testimonies, the Safeguard Defenders report reconstitutes RSDL details, from the capture of suspects to the routine inside prisons. The reports also allowed the organization to outline the basic blueprint for the secret facilities.

The cell is guarded 24 hours a day by security cameras and by at least two police officers, who accompany the detainee even when he goes to the bathroom. The windows are covered by curtains and the door only opens with an ID card. According to the descriptions, despite always being in the cell, the guards never communicate with the detainees, except when giving some order.

Sometimes the interrogation is conducted in the cell itself, but in some cases the suspect is taken to a second room, where the question and answer session can last for hours. According to the report, some suspects were tied to chairs by their arms and legs – in the method known as the “Tiger Chair”.

“I was tortured in many ways. They handcuffed my hands behind my back, locked me in iron bars, used five or six electric batons to beat me. For a long time, they wouldn’t let me eat, drink water, or go to the bathroom. subjected to many types of torture. However, it was nothing compared to the threats that they would arrest my son,” reported Zhai Yanmin, one of the victims heard by the group.

The exact location of the facilities is not known by the detainees, although the report points to at least six known locations where the victims are transported. Victims told the NGO that they had been arrested overnight and taken covered by hoods so as not to identify their whereabouts, which led the group to classify the practice as “state-sanctioned kidnappings”.

“I was in bed with my girlfriend… when, around 10 pm, we were surprised by a loud knock on the door… I opened the door in my underwear, greeting the authorities and their mounted cameras with a false sense of calm and surprise,” said Peter Dahlin, a Swedish activist detained in China and one of the report’s authors.

In addition to the complaint, the NGO requested that the UN take action, including a comprehensive review of the system and whether it complies with international legal and human rights obligations; that requests be made to the Chinese government for clarification on the scope and functioning of the RSDL system; in addition to sending a team to the country to visit the facilities, victims, family members, prosecution, police and others involved in the system.