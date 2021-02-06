The authorities responsible for the pharmaceutical sector in China have given the green light “with conditions” to use the second vaccine against “Covid-19” that was developed in the country and called “Corona Vacc”, which was developed by “Sinovac”, according to what the pharmaceutical industries company announced on Saturday.

The vaccine was used even before the announcement to vaccinate major groups that are more vulnerable to infection with the Coronavirus, but its approval on Saturday allows its use for the public.

The conditional approval contributes to the introduction of emergency drugs onto the market when clinical tests do not meet usual standards, but indicates that the treatments will be effective.

A statement by “Sinovac” stated that approval for the use of the vaccine comes after several domestic and foreign tests of the vaccine in countries including Brazil and Turkey, although “there is still a need to verify with an additional degree of the results of its effectiveness and safety.”

The approval of the Sinovac vaccine comes weeks after the Chinese company, Sinopharma, for the pharmaceutical industry, also received a conditional green light to put its vaccine on the market.

“Sinovac” reported that tests in Brazil showed that the vaccine is about 50 percent effective in preventing infection and 80 percent in preventing infections from developing to levels that require medical intervention.

“Sinovac” reported Saturday that “the results show that the vaccine has a good effect in terms of safety and immunity for people of all age groups.”

“Sinopharma” stated in December that its vaccine was 79.34% effective, a rate lower than that announced by Western companies developing “Covid” vaccines such as “Pfizer / Biontech” (95%) and “Moderna” (94%).

China is racing to develop vaccines on its own soil and aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.

The holiday usually sees a massive wave of travel; Hundreds of millions travel across the country. But authorities, through a combination of restrictions and incentives, have encouraged residents to avoid travel this year.

As China intensifies its vaccination campaign, the authorities have repeatedly reassured residents about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, although they have not released any details about clinical tests.