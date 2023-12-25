The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced on Monday that China intends to take further measures to enhance the country's industrial recovery over the next year, in light of the sector's current stable recovery.

The New China News Agency (Xinhua) quoted Tao Xing, head of the Office of Operations, Supervision and Coordination at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, as saying that his country will strengthen the policy of supporting the stable development of basic industries, encouraging innovation in science and technology, increasing demand and helping to reduce the expenses of industrial companies. Since the beginning of this year, China's industrial economy has shown a steady recovery with good momentum despite fluctuations, thanks to the impact of political efforts and the strong foundations of the economy, according to Tao.

Shi Qun, head of the Ministry's Information and Communications Development Office, said that China wants to accelerate the pace of construction of 5G telecommunications and fiber-optic networks, and continue to encourage breakthroughs in innovations in basic devices.