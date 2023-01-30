The authorities of the Chinese province of Sichuan, in the south of the country, recently fined 125,000 yuan (18,510 dollars, 17,000 euros) to a Chinese food blogger to show on social media how he cooked and ate a protected shark.

Also read: Pakistan: what is known about the attack on a mosque that left at least 33 dead

The ‘influencer’ surnamed Jin and known as Tizi on social networks, bought the shark for 7,700 yuan (1,140 dollars, 1,047 euros) in April last year, picks up the Global Times newspaper.

Then, between May 29 and June 2, 2022, he shared several photos on the Internet in which he appeared posing with the boiled animal.

On July 12, 2022, the woman uploaded a video on the popular local platforms Kuaishou and Douyin, becoming a trend in the following days. In the clip, the woman showed the shark as she boiled it for consumption.

However, this fact sparked outrage from many Chinese netizens, who accused her of attracting visits at the expense of the illegal consumption of protected species.

In the images, the cook affirms that the shark was about two meters long, that it was cut into pieces once in Sichuan and that it was a fish farmed specimen bred for consumption.

However, netizens were outraged by the cooking of a great white shark: a hashtag on this matter has so far been viewed more than 520 million times on the Chinese network Weibo, the Asian country’s equivalent of Twitter (censored in China). ).

Shortly after, a maritime institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences determined that it was a great white shark, an endangered species.

Thus, the woman received this January the aforementioned administrative fine for violating the Wildlife Protection Law at the hands of a local control body.

The seller of the shark, named Shen, and the fisherman, Yan, were also arrested by the Zhangzhou city police, in the province of Fujian, in the east of the country, without further details having been released, adds Global Times.

China approved a bill to revise its Wildlife Protection Law on January 4, with the amendments to be promulgated on May 1 this year, according to the newspaper.

The amended law will increase penalties for offenses such as hunting, trading and transporting wild animals that grow and breed in the wild for food.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More news