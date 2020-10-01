Chinese dragon used to build world’s largest tunnel Actually, both the Indus and the Brahmaputra large rivers begin in Tibet. The Indus river flows through northwestern India into the Arabian Sea via Pakistan. At the same time, the Brahmaputra River goes through Bangladesh in northeast India. Both these rivers are among the largest rivers in the world. China has been engaged in changing the direction of the Brahmaputra River for many years. China calls the Brahmaputra River as Yarlung Zangbo which flows through Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh. Both the Brahmaputra and the Indus rivers originate from the Xinjiang area of ​​China. The Indus River enters Pakistan via Ladakh. Speaking to the American newspaper Ipoch Times, Dr. Burgin Waghmar of London’s South Asia Institute said, “In the current project, the Brahmaputra river water is to be transported through a 1000-kilometer long tunnel to Tilmakan, taking it from Tibet’s plateau. Taklamakan is a desert area in southwestern Xinjiang. ‘ The Qing Dynasty was the first to suggest the Brahmaputra river being diverted from Tibet to Xinjiang in the 19th century, but it was not implemented due to the cost, engineering challenge and international nature of the rivers.

More than $ 11.7 billion spent on tunnel project Recently the Chinese administration has resumed the project. Its trial is currently underway in the province of Greece. Tunnels are being built in Greece. It is believed that this technique will be used later in Xinjiang. It is being told that the construction of the 600 km long Greek tunnel began in August 2017. The project is costing $ 11.7 billion. China has already stopped the stream of Shiabuku, a tributary of the Brahmaputra. Recently, after a struggle in the Galvan Valley, China also stopped the waters of the Galvan River from flowing into India. The Galvan River is a tributary of the Indus and originates from the Aksai Chin which China has occupied. According to Tibetan affairs expert Claude Arpi, China wants to divert the Indus river stream to the Tarim Valley of Xinjiang before it can enter Ladakh in western Tibet.

1000 km long Chinese tunnel will be ‘wonder’ for the world It was confirmed by the Chinese government media Global Times in July 2017 that 20 experts from China met in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, in July 2017, and discussed the diversion of rivers from Tibet to Xinjiang. Chinese engineers say they want to develop Xinjiang on the lines of the US state of California. For this, we want to build a huge waterfall in Xinjiang through a 1000 km long tunnel. Actually, China now wants to promote development in the western region after the development of its eastern region which is still very backward. There is a severe water shortage in Xinjiang. This deficiency will be bridged by bringing water from Tibet. This tunnel carrying water from Tibet to Xinjiang will be very special. It will cost 14.73 billion dollars per km to build it. Every year 10 to 15 billion tons of water can be sent through its tunnel. China claims that this project will end the water scarcity in this area of ​​China. In the first phase, China will build 29 reservoirs with a total capacity of 21.8 billion cubic meters of water. On the other hand, experts say that this tunnel will ruin biodiversity and there will be a risk of earthquake. There have been similar attempts earlier in history, but its impact has been very disastrous.

Crisis on crores of people of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh This plan of the Dragon can cause a great deal of disruption on the lives of crores of people in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The North-East region of India and Bangladesh cannot imagine life without the Brahmaputra. The same situation is about Ladakh and Pakistan’s Indus waters. Experts say that China now wants to use water as a ‘weapon’. China plans to divert the Brahmaputra River to Sangri County just before the Indian border. In the same area, India and China clashed in the year 2017 regarding Doklam. After this incident, China is engaged in building infrastructure on a large scale. Experts say that China wants to create a choke point for the Indian economy by controlling the rivers through this huge tunnel. Not only this, China will have to deploy large-scale military to protect these projects and this will increase India’s problem. The more China develops in Tibet, the more troops it will have to deploy. This will further add to its military deployment on the Indian border. China is currently raging over India’s road and bridge construction. The Indus River passes through Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan through the wheat-growing state of Pakistan, Punjab. China’s move will cause severe water crisis there. Experts are advising India to join the US, Japan and Australia to deal with this Chinese crisis.

