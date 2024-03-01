China has increased the number of childcare places per thousand inhabitants to almost 3.4 and is promoting the development of a national law on child care services, as part of its efforts to improve its birth support system in the face of the population decline that the country is suffering.

The vice minister of the National Health Commission, Li Bin, noted this week that the central government has allocated more than 5 billion yuan (690 million dollars, 642 million euros) to support the opening of affordable daycare centers since a guideline for this purpose in July 2022, the local media reported this Friday ChinaDaily.

China has about 100,000 kindergartens, offering about 4.8 million places.



At the end of September, the number of childcare places per thousand inhabitants had reached 3.36, compared to 2.5 registered at the end of 2022, Li said, quoted by the newspaper.

The goal is for the figure to reach 4.5 in 2025, he added.

Li added that the threshold for special tax deductions for caring for children under 3 years old has been raised from 1,000 yuan ($138, 128 euros) to 2,000 yuan ($277, 256 euros) per month.

“A large number of regions have extended the duration of maternity leave to at least 158 ​​days”added the official.

The country is expected to present new proposals to address the problems derived from the aging of the population and low birth rates, such as delay the retirement age until 65 years, during the session of the National People's Assembly (ANP, Legislative), which will begin next week.

The deputy director of the commission's demographic department, Yang Jinrui, declared this week that “progress is being made in including a law on child care services in the legislative plans” for the aforementioned session.



China reported a decline in its population in 2022 and 2023, the first contractions since 1961when the number of inhabitants was reduced as a result of the failed industrialization policy of the Great Leap Forward and the resulting famine.

Since 2021, the Asian giant has allowed its citizens to have a third child, although the decision has not been received with great enthusiasm by the population, due to both the economic burden of parenting and the priority given to a career.

During the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, held in 2022, the ruling party emphasized that the country needs a system that “increases birth rates and reduces the costs of pregnancy, childbirth, schooling and parenting.”

EFE

