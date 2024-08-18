China Increases Imports from North Korea by 24 Percent from January to July

From January to July, China increased its imports from one country by 24 percent, according to TASS.

China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC) said North Korean goods shipped to China since the start of the year have totaled $198 million.

At the same time, the GTU noted, China’s exports to the DPRK decreased by up to 914 million dollars, or 13.3 percent. The countries’ total trade turnover also decreased by 8.4 percent. It amounted to 1.11 billion dollars.

Earlier, China reported the suspension of 80 percent of settlements with Russia. It was noted that Western sanctions had affected trade relations between Moscow and Beijing. Experts from the Chongyang Institute emphasized that countries need to create new payment channels.