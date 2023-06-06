The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Honduras was officially inaugurated. The ceremony took place in a hotel in the capital Tegucigalpa, given that China has not yet chosen the building from which its diplomats will work. Until March of this year, Honduras was one of very few countries in the world to recognize Taiwan and not Beijing.

“China is ready to work with Honduras to firmly uphold the ‘one China’ principle [per cui la Repubblica Popolare Cinese è l’unico Stato sovrano cinese e Taiwan è parte inalienabile della Cina, ndr]carry out friendly exchanges at all levels and cooperate in many fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development,” said Yu Bo, the chargé d’affaires who will head the Beijing embassy .

“The president [Xiomara] Castro made the decision to open diplomatic relations with China based precisely on respect for this principle and on a clear international trend: China is a country with which we will have ever deeper ties. We have positive expectations and I think we will soon see the fruits” of the opening in Beijing, said the Foreign Minister of Honduras Enrique Reina. Castro will be visiting China in a few days, where he will meet President Xi Jinping.

Currently only 13 states, including the Vatican, have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.



01:24