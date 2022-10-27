A district with almost a million inhabitants of the Chinese city of Wuhan (center) decreed a five-day confinement on Wednesday due to a resurgence of covid in its streets.

A decision that shows again how far it is China of post-pandemic normalcy more than two and a half years after the city in which the pandemic allegedly began pandemic was confined for the first time.

(Also read: Brazil Elections: Will Jair Bolsonaro accept the result this Sunday?)

Hanyang district has confined its 900,000 permanent residents, asking them to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary.

The measures include the control of roads and the closure of access to the district as well as to the communities for five days, after fifteen asymptomatic cases were confirmed in the district on Tuesday.

(In other news: Who will be able to apply for Spanish nationality starting this Thursday?)

In turn, the inhabitants of the district must carry out PCR tests on each of the days that the lockdown. The city of eleven million inhabitants looks askance at these events, concerned about recent history, despite the fact that until now the restrictions are limited to that district.

More than 2 million people around the world have died from covid-19. See also Political polls today, latest news: the first party is not the Democratic Party

Other populations of the Asian giant are in a similar situation without necessarily having been officially decreed a confinement. Neighborhoods of provincial capitals such as Xining (center) or Zhengzhou (center), are confined, according to testimonies on social networks collected by Eph.

China, clinging to a strict “zero covid” policy that rules out living with the virus, has been dealing with outbreaks of the omicron variant for more than five months, with the most serious case illustrated by the confinement of the megalopolis of Shanghai (26 million inhabitants) for more than two months.

The strategy consists of strict border controls, the isolation of all those infected and their close contacts and mobility restrictions and PCR test campaigns wherever a case is detected.

In large cities, the practice of “standardized PCR tests” has been established, according to which the inhabitants have to present negative tests carried out in the previous 24, 48 or 72 hours to access public places.

In addition to incalculable economic losses, these harsh measures have caused visible signs of irritation and discontent in the population, which until now had mostly supported this government policy.

During the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held last week in Beijing, nor in the speech of Xi Jinping Not even in the appearances of the different spokespersons has there been a glimpse of a change in strategy.

The consulting firm Capital Economics already places its forecasts of a significant withdrawal of restrictions in 2024 due to the low vaccination rate among the elderly, vulnerable to the coronavirus. coronavirus.

According to the accounts of the country’s health institutions, since the start of the pandemic, 258,167 people have been infected in the country and 5,226 have died, although the total number of infected people excludes asymptomatic people.

EFE

In other news