First, there are racist clichés. As a preamble to a day of exchanges, Tuesday in Tokyo, between the United States, Japan, India and Australia (the “Quad”), the American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, expressed their concern “On the underhand activity” of China in the region. This meeting, placed under high American patronage, aimed to consolidate the Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at stemming Chinese influence through a series of political, military and economic initiatives. Mike Pompeo also promised “Some important announcements” after consultation with the heads of the respective executives. “We hope that the countries concerned can (…) do more things that promote peace, stability and development in the region, and not the other way around”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded. L. S.