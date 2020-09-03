China | In Inner Mongolia, parents have forcibly taken their children out of school and thousands marched in the streets to oppose the increasing teaching of the Chinese language

Just before the schools started, families heard that three subjects were moving from teaching in Mongolian to teaching in Chinese.

Mongolin the reduction in language teaching has angered the people of Inner Mongolia in China so badly that in less than a week there have been probably probably the largest demonstrations in the region in about ten years. These are combined with an extensive school strike.

Thousands of parents and students have shouted slogans on the streets in various towns and villages, several international media reports.

Demonstrations families heard just before the start of school that three nuclear subjects – politics, history, language and literature – were moving from Mongolian to Chinese

“Let our Mongols defend our culture!” students shouted in Tongoliao city, said the U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia.

When schools started on Tuesday, only 40 out of a thousand students attended one school in Naima County, the British Broadcasting Corporation said. BBC. When the students saw how few of them were present, 30 children left.

Hundreds of parents arrived at one boarding school to claim their children home. Riot police prevented parents from entering the building for hours until the parents broke through and took their children.

From several schools, children have escaped or have not entered colleges at all.

Teachers have been sent to the doors of homes to knock and lure students back.

Communication the Mongols interviewed fear losing their Mongolian language as the share of Chinese in school education increases.

“When you turn on the TV, everything is in Chinese, even the Cartoons are in Chinese. We don’t have to worry about our children not learning China, ”he said Dagula introduced woman To The New York Times.

Local authorities have emphasized that for more than three subjects, teaching will continue in Mongolian.

Radio Free Asia said, citing allegations by a local human rights group, that police had beaten some of the protesters and taken them with them. There would be a curfew in the city of Lubei in the evenings.

What is certain is that the images of the demonstrations that circulated on social media from the beginning of the week have now disappeared. This is often the case in China.

Last In the decade, China’s numerous ethnic minorities have begun to be more effectively integrated into the culture of power. One way has been to increase Chinese language teaching. This has been done, for example, in Xinjiang, inhabited by Uighurs.

Not everyone in the minorities is opposed to the addition of Chinese. Many feel that change will help children get better places to study and work.