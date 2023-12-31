China | In his New Year's speech, President Xi promised “unification of the motherland” and praised relations with Russia

In his New Year's greetings to Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping praised the strengthening of China-Russia relations.

China's president Xi Jinping assured in his New Year's speech that the country's economy is now stronger than ever, even though the economic challenges facing the country have not disappeared.

The Chinese administration has had difficulties in getting the world's second largest economy to recover from the corona pandemic. Growth has been slowed down this year by, for example, youth unemployment, which reached a record high, and the debt crisis in the real estate sector, which is important to China.

According to experts, it may be difficult for China to reach the five percent growth target it announced for this year, which is the country's lowest target in years.

However, speaking on the state television channel CCTV, Xi assured that the Chinese economy has “weathered the storm” and has become more crisis-resistant and dynamic. In his speech, he praised, among other things, emerging industries such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels.

However, Xi acknowledged that companies and people have also faced difficulties in terms of employment and living conditions, among other things.

According to the president, in the coming year, China must strengthen the positive development of economic recovery and achieve long-term economic stability.

Xi mentioned in his speech he also briefly mentioned Taiwan and declared that “the motherland will definitely be united”.

China considers the Taiwan Autonomous Region a rebel province that it can take over militarily if necessary.

Taiwan will hold presidential elections in January. Opinion polls are led by the pro-independence candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) William Lai.

Taiwanese authorities have repeatedly expressed concern about election interference and misinformation, and China has rejected the claims.

Previously on Sunday, Xi sent his New Year's greetings to the Russian president to Vladimir Putin praising the strengthening of the relations between the countries in the past year.

“In the face of unprecedented changes during the century and the turbulent regional and international situation, relations between China and Russia have maintained a healthy and stable development and steadily moved in the right direction,” Xi said in his greetings, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China and Russia have become closer since Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine and Russia's relations with the West have fallen apart.