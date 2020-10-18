Highlights: China mobilized in preparation for attack on Taiwan, war weapons deployed on border

China deploys DF-17 hypersonic missile at Taiwan’s border

Keeping an eye on Taiwanese missiles, drones and jets from S-400 air defense system

Beijing

The Chinese military is once again preparing for a major attack on Taiwan. China has deployed DF-17 hypersonic missiles and S-400 air defense systems along the border with Taiwan. China has also greatly increased the strength of its troops in this area. Many military observers have expressed concern that China is directly threatening Taiwan by deploying its powerful weapons in the region.

China deploys DF-17 missile

China has already deployed DF-11 and DF-15 missiles in the region. It is believed that now it will deploy its hypersonic missile DF-17 in place of these outdated missiles. This missile specializes in long range precision targeting. In such a situation, if China attacks, Taiwan will have to make strong arrangements for its security.

DF-17 missile can hit up to 2500 km

China’s DF-17 missile can penetrate its target at hypersonic speeds up to 2500 km away. The missile was first demonstrated last year to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of China. The missile weighs 15000 kg and is 11 meters long, which can carry nuclear warheads in addition to conventional explosives. In simple terms, this missile is also capable of nuclear attack.

Deployment of rocket force and navy commandos increased

According to Andrei Chang, editor-in-chief of the Kanwa Defense Review, the satellite image showed that China has built several new bases of the Marine Corps and Rocket Force in Fujian and Guangdong provinces in recent years. Both these states are located close to Taiwan. The size of some missile bases at the Eastern and Southern Theater Command has also doubled in recent years. In such a situation, it is feared that China can attack Taiwan at any moment.

China is threatening, Taiwan has never been its part: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu

S-400 air defense system activated

China has also deployed S-400 air defense systems purchased from Russia along the border with Taiwan. Its powerful radar can detect missiles, drones and fighters of the Taiwanese army from 600 kilometers away. The S-400’s radar system is very sophisticated and is capable of covering the whole of Taiwan. The missiles are capable of killing any Taiwanese fighter aircraft.



J-20 stealth fighters deployed

Not only this, China has also deployed its alleged stealth fighter aircraft J-20 in this area. Of the 13 Chinese combat brigades formed to attack other countries, 10 are now deployed along the Taiwan border. Since 2017, China has established its Marine Corps headquarters in Guangdong. If there is any attack on Taiwan, it will become a strategic base of the Chinese Navy.