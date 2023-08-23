The Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, expressed his support for the expansion of the bloc of emerging economies Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) at the XV summit of heads of state and government of the group, which began this Tuesday. fair (22) in the South African city of Johannesburg.

“We will forge stronger BRICS strategic associations,” he said in a speech read by his trade minister, Wang Wentao, at the summit’s Economic Forum Leaders’ Session, from which the Chinese leader was absent without official explanation.

“We are going to expand the Brics Plus model, we are going to move forward actively in expanding membership, we are going to deepen solidarity and cooperation with other emerging markets and developing countries,” said the minister.

Brics Plus is a proposal created by China in 2017 with the aim of uniting the bloc with other emerging countries, which are invited to participate in the summits, forming cooperation between the parties.

According to Jinping, this is not an “exercise” to ask other countries to “take sides” or to “create confrontation blocks”, but rather “an effort to expand the architecture of peace and development” in the world.

“Whatever resistance arises, the Brics are a positive and stable force for the world. We will continue to grow,” he said.

The economic forum was the starting point for the summit, which will run until next Thursday (24), and also featured speeches by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his counterparts in South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Russia , Vladimir Putin (by videoconference), as well as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

“The Brics economies have become powerful engines of global growth,” said Ramaphosa, host of the meeting.

The expectation is that the leaders of the bloc will deepen this Wednesday (23), in a plenary session, the theme of expansion, one of the main themes of the Brics meeting in Johannesburg.

About 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc, according to the South African government, which received “formal expressions of interest from leaders of 23 countries”, including Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Indonesia and the dictatorships of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba , Honduras, Venezuela.

The bloc, which has not yet reached an agreement on the admission criteria, seeks more weight in international institutions, hitherto dominated by the US and Europe.

Brazil, Russia, India and China created the Bric group in 2006, which South Africa joined in 2010, adding the letter S to the acronym.

The bloc currently represents more than 42% of the world’s population and 30% of the planet’s territory, in addition to 23% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 18% of global trade. (Information from the EFE Agency)