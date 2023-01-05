China | In China, you don’t die of corona disease, the administration declares, but the relatives of the victims tell HS otherwise

Almost every Chinese person seems to know at least a familiar acquaintance whose loved one has died of covid-19 in recent weeks. Eight people officially died of the corona virus in December.

Beijing

Man rushed from the invitation to his home village on Wednesday of last week. A 95-year-old grandmother was lying on the bed. The room was musty, because the grandmother’s skin was so sensitive that she had not been washed for several days.

“Grandma had a hard time opening her eyes and she didn’t recognize me. He asked ‘who are you?’ with difficulty,” the man says in a telephone interview.

He does not want his name to be published, because in this story he tells his frank opinions, which could cause problems for him.

The grandmother died on Monday at the family home in China’s Hunan province. The man is certainly sad, but his father, grandmother’s son, was crying inconsolably.

One thing in particular stuck with father: Grandma asked for yellow rice wine on her sickbed, but father forgot to buy it. When she later bought, the grandmother was no longer able to drink anything.

The death certificate has not been written yet, but the man believes that the cause of death will be recorded as natural death, i.e. old age.

According to the man, the grandmother died at the end of two weeks of painful covid-19 disease. The rest of the family around had the same disease.

to corona disease die all over the world, but China’s Deaths are different. They don’t officially exist. According to official statistics, only eight people died of the corona virus in China in December.

In recent days, however, I have heard from several acquaintances about their acquaintances passing away from covid-19. You can read more about the victims of the coronavirus on social media.

Almost everyone in China seems to know at least a familiar covid-19 death from the last few days and weeks. The interviewed man from Hunan knows three others from his home region who ended their days due to this disease.

So it’s no longer just about foreign journalists’ observations of hearses queuing in front of crematoriums, but about the dead people know to citizens.

According to information leaked from China’s inner circles, the omikron variant, which pollinated almost virgin soil in terms of infections, sickened up to hundreds of millions of people in December.

In the modeling of the British research institute, there are significantly fewer sick people, but still the institute calculates that thousands die from corona disease every day.

So the eight officially dead is a really small number, even if you also take into account that China recently started to count only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure as covid-19 deaths.

Of course, it is difficult to say whether all the Deaths attributed by citizens to the corona disease are actually caused by the virus.

One of the last pictures of Wang Qingji and Zhou Yumin before the death of Lord Wang.

For an 83-year-old to Wang Qingji developed a fever of 38.3 degrees on December 21.

“I gave him fever pills and his condition improved. He ate well when I made him noodles with egg. In the afternoon, we played different games,” says the widow Zhou Yu’s in a telephone interview.

In the evening, the fever returned, and Wang died in his bed. According to the doctor, the cause of death was a heart attack.

Wang did not have time to be tested for the coronavirus even with a home test.

“I feel that there must be a connection between covid-19 and death. Many family members had had the corona disease, and I also got it on December 23.”

The family lives in Jixi City, Heilongjiang Province.

Wang’s entire thirty-member family contracted the corona virus in December, and everyone except Wang also recovered.

What what do the relatives of the dead think about the handbrake turn of China’s corona policy?

At the beginning of December, China changed its line. Actions aimed at suppressing infections were replaced by the removal of almost all restrictions.

Apparently the virus had already gotten out of control, so the authorities gave up. The economy also declined because of the restrictions. In addition, the citizens who showed their opinion influenced the change.

In practice, the virus was allowed to spread slowly in a country where only a few people had previously contracted the covid-19 disease.

The number of infections exploded immediately, especially in the Beijing area. In a month, the majority of Beijing’s 20 million residents have probably contracted the corona virus and recovered from it. Now the disease is spreading across China.

According to the Hunan man, China should have opened up, but in a more systematic way.

“You can’t just say that things will change tomorrow,” the man criticizes.

“Ordinary people, authorities and hospitals were all ill-prepared. My doctor friends heard about the lifting of the restrictions on the news.”

China’s in the man’s opinion, the previous two years should have been spent taking care of vaccination coverage, stocking medicines and preparing hospitals.

However, the vaccination coverage of the elderly is low – even the man’s grandmother was unvaccinated. The family was afraid that the vaccine would have caused side effects to the old man.

China recently announced that it has increased the number of intensive care beds, but it is not clear what that means. In addition to expensive equipment, intensive care also requires long-term trained special personnel.

Like the Hunan man, many Chinese criticize their home country for being poorly prepared for the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, it is good to remember that China has saved a lot of lives compared to many other countries with its strict anti-corona measures in recent years. Before the restrictions were opened in China, there was few corona deaths, because there were so few infections.

Experts have predicted that 1–2 million people will die from the coronavirus in China in the coming months. Relative to the population, it is still small compared to the death rates of many Western countries.

With better preparation, China could get by with even less.

Hearses line up at a crematorium in Beijing on December 22.

Widow Zhou Yumin sees the situation differently from the Hunan man – for him, the Chinese administration has been working perfectly all along. Many share this perception.

“Removing the restrictions was quite a good thing. But yes, even during the zero policy period, the administration worked well. When our residential area was closed, we were given food.”

Zhou is not even confused by the sudden change in propaganda.

Back in November, China proudly said that it was protecting the health and lives of its citizens, i.e. that it was keeping the virus under control. Now citizens are advised to take care of their own health.

In November, the coronavirus was considered deadly in propaganda, in December it was called the flu. The varying views of experts have been laughed at and angered on social media.

“Everything depends on whether you have taken care of yourself or acquired chronic diseases. If you haven’t taken care of your health, what can the state do?” Zhou says frantically.

“The state has been good to us old people. We have received a pension and vaccinations, and we don’t lack food, neither meat nor vegetables.”

Mrs. Zhou has therefore been on the lines of the Chinese government throughout covid-19, while the Hunan man is constantly a little against it.

“Grandmother’s death did not affect my thoughts on politics, because I have always been critical. CCTV [valtiollisen television] On the other hand, my family, who relied on the news for their information, has lost their trust. They no longer believe everything they are told.”

Even the corridors of the emergency room were full of patients at Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital on Tuesday.

Crematoria moreover, hospitals are said to be full. Official China has assured that due to the mildness of the omicron transformation of the coronavirus, a very small proportion of the sick would end up in the hospital.

Wang Yuejing, 27, was in the hospital in the city of Xi’an for a week at the end of December when he developed pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus. The corona hospital was so full that he was transferred to the neurological hospital.

“Most of the doctors who treated me got the coronavirus while I was there. Still, they continued to work.”

This has been done in many hospitals around China, so that patients have been treated.

In Wang Yuejing’s ward, the family of one patient bought an oxygen machine because there was a shortage of them in the hospital.

A man from Hunan says that the elderly of two families he knows are currently lying unconscious at home, waiting to die. The small community hospital has very few intensive care beds.

Grandma herself wanted to die at home, but the situation in the hospital also played a role.

“The hospital didn’t want old people, but instructed to take care of the grandmother at home.”

Now the family is waiting for a fortune teller to find a suitable date for the grandmother’s funeral.