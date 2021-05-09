China | In China, censorship is handled by tens of millions of people in addition to machines – even individual courts and hospitals have their own troll factories

Chinese young adult cellphone beeping. That’s where the job arrives:

A well-known blogger has barked at a hospital in Weibo, or “China’s Twitter”. Now the direction of the discussion should be reversed in the comments to the hospital.

A part-time worker sits down at a nearby coffee shop and starts sending messages from dozens of different fake accounts, such as “Are you demanding too much now?” and “Yes, I did get good service at the same hospital”. Some of the comments he picks up from his ever-expanding comment library.

Like the job description is for countless Chinese online chat directors. At least probably.

China monitors, deletes and manipulates the online conversations of its citizens, but seeks to conceal its actions. Foreign scientists find out the details of the censorship and trolling machine piece by piece.

Yes, everyone knows that comments that are unpleasant to the Communist Party leading China will be cleaned up, but China hopes its other online controls will go unnoticed. This would make it easier for oneself and the citizens of the world to believe that the Chinese online chat is about the right feelings of the Chinese.

The steering gear is gigantic, Mareike Ohlberg He tells about the German Marshall Fund in a remote interview. He has been researching China’s online influence for 15 years.

Mareike Ohlberg­

Much of the tracking, censorship, and false comments entered into an online conversation are already handled automatically, but China also needs a lot of human hands and eyes. Researchers have counted about 22 million people working on online guidance. The figure is in the bottom line, as only some actors have been involved.

“It’s about tens of millions of people,” Ohlberg says.

They are public authorities, employees of private companies and, to a large extent, also volunteers. Some sit in offices for a monthly salary for office hours, some probably do a part-time freelance gig. Volunteers, on the other hand, receive some benefit or compensation from their services, but there is no certainty about the method of compensation, Ohlberg says.

China monitors their country’s online chats in at least three ways to catch any unwanted conversation.

First, Chinese blogging platforms and some channels like Weibo and Wechat censor forbidden or seemingly forbidden posts themselves.

There are many words that tend to be machine censored. Some expressions are constantly banned, such as “democracy” and “opposition”. A few words are in the moment for a moment: when China changed its laws so that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping can remain in power even for the rest of his life, the words “my emperor” and “lifelong control” were forbidden for a time.

Uncompromising human attention is still required to remove more complex criticism, just as supervisors need to keep an eye on the removal of obscene material. Professor Heikki Luostarinen says in his book The great leap of the Chinese mediathat bikini pictures from the beach are allowed online, but bikini pictures from the bedroom are not.

It is uncertain how precise instructions the authorities will give to censorship companies like Weibo. Olhberg says there have been differences in censorship sensitivity between platforms, at least in the past. In the tense atmosphere in China, companies now want to play it safe.

Censorship is also evolving. Nowadays, the commenter himself can see his comment as supposedly public, even if it is not visible to anyone else.

Second, the discussions are censored by the state Internet agency. It is the regulator and censor of the entire Chinese Internet and the boss of control actions. It is likely that, in addition to censorship, the agency will also run campaigns that may, for example, incite online people to bark at a company or state.

Third online discussions are followed quite independently by the provinces, the propaganda departments of the various authorities, the courts and even hospitals. Ohlberg research according to, for example, the Kunming City Tax Bureau, the Lanzhou City Traffic Police and the Beijing Garden Exhibition Organizing Authority are working to control the public debate about them.

The authorities also want to know in good time if there is a risk of a problem for which they are responsible.

Agencies also have their own staff for monitoring and trolling, but they are increasingly buying services from private companies. These provide automatic tracking and pairs of hands to participate from fake accounts to steer conversations in the direction desired by the authorities. They are therefore outsourced monitoring centers and troll factories.

For example, the Supreme Court of the Tibetan region wanted to buy itself a service that monitors 30,000 websites, 3,000 forums and 1,000 online magazines and analyzes some conversation at lightning speed.

The authorities apparently do not share much of their information with each other yet – and what would the hospital do in the debate over the police?

How a large proportion of the comments posted online on China are genuine and how much comes from state-affiliated parties? According to Ohlberg, that is impossible to say.

If an angry, somehow, debate about China’s national pride suddenly erupts and just as suddenly ends, there is a particularly great reason to doubt the great maneuver of the authorities.

“My assumption is that the authorities would probably kick off the debate. I can’t prove it, but that would be an easy task for the machinery. ”

That’s when you’re able to both start, burst, and end conversations quickly.

This is good to remember when Chinese online citizens suddenly seem annoyed by a crowd of, say, Western companies. China can use online chat as a weapon.

The party also needs online chat, Ohlberg says.

“It wants to know what’s on people’s minds, what they’re worried about. We also want access to that information – before it is deleted. ”

Thus, even censored comments are beneficial to the Chinese authorities.