China In China, all the passengers on the plane that crashed into the country have been declared dead

Chinese media reported on Sunday that another black box in the missing machine had been found, which could provide more information about the events that led to the crash.

China’s the aviation authority confirmed on Saturday that all 132 passengers of the plane that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, have died, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

China Eastern’s Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in Tengxian Mountains in Guangxi on Monday.

The collision was fierce, and there was little hope of finding survivors. Deputy Director of the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) Hu Zhenjiang said on Saturday that no signs of life were found at the scene of the accident.

According to Reuters, the search team has identified 120 people on board based on DNA.

A black box containing, among other things, a cockpit voice recorder was found on Wednesday and sent to Beijing for examination.

There is no information on the causes of the accident. According to Guangxi regional authorities, no substances suggestive of explosives have been found at the crash site.

Flight MU5735 was en route from the capital of Yunnan, Kunming, to the port city of Guangzhou.

The plane set out to crash over Tengxian at a time when it would normally have begun to prepare for landing by slowly dropping its altitude.