China | In a statement, Finland and 49 other countries condemn China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang

The countries consider China to have committed serious and systematic violations. China has rejected all discussion on the subject.

50 countries has signed statement, condemning China’s human rights violations in the Xinjiang region. Finland was one of the signatories of the statement, which was read on Monday in the discussion of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

The signatory countries consider China to have committed serious and systematic human rights violations in Xinjiang.

“We are deeply concerned about the human rights situation in the People’s Republic of China, particularly the ongoing human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim-majority minority groups in Xinjiang,” the statement began.

The signatories include the United States, Britain, most EU countries, Ukraine, Australia, Japan, Turkey, Israel, Guatemala and Somalia. Canada’s representative read the statement during Monday’s debate.

China has rejected accusations of human rights violations and claimed that it is fighting terrorism in Xinjiang and ensuring the region’s development.

In the statement urging China to implement the recommendations of the UN Office of the High Representative for Human Rights (OHCHR) report published in August, such as releasing all arbitrarily detained persons and finding out the fate of missing family members.

According to the OHCHR report, possible crimes against humanity have been committed in the Uighur regions of China. The report states that allegations of repeated torture and forced medical procedures against the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region are credible.

“Such serious and systematic human rights violations cannot be justified by counter-terrorism,” Monday’s statement said.

China dismissed the report as a “political tool” of the West and “a hodgepodge of false information.”

In October, China managed to avoid a discussion of the report in the UN Human Rights Council, when the council voted to cancel a motion to discuss the situation in Xinjiang. In a statement on Monday, the signatory countries expressed concern that China has not even agreed to discuss the content of the report.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch appealed on Monday to the UN Human Rights Council to try again to start the discussion as soon as possible.