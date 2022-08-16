Chinese state media reported today, Tuesday, that China has imposed sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials for their support of Taiwan independence.

The sanctions come after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, in a move that China said sent the wrong signal to forces supporting the island’s independence.

A spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office said those sanctioned would not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macao. Also, companies and investors associated with them will not be allowed to operate in China.

China has previously imposed sanctions on Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tsing-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Parliament Speaker Yu Se-kun.