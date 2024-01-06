The spokesman added that the five companies are BAE Systems Land & Armaments, Alliant Textile Operations, Aeroenvironment, Viasat, and Data Link Solutions.

The sanctions come ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, which China has described as a choice between war and peace.

Last month, the US State Department approved sales of equipment worth $300 million to Taiwan to help it maintain its tactical information systems.

The spokesman said in a statement that recent arms sales “severely undermine China's sovereignty and security interests and seriously harm peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

He added that China will freeze the assets of these companies and prevent individuals and institutions in China from dealing with them.