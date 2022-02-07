A stone was imposed on the city of Baise, which includes 3.5 million people, located in southern China, after the emergence of “Covid” injuries, at a time when the country was organizing the Winter Olympic Games.

The city council said that as of Sunday evening, residents could no longer leave the area. Those who live in so-called dangerous areas (where cases have been detected) are also prohibited from leaving their homes.

The city, located about 100 km from the border with Vietnam, recorded on Sunday 44 confirmed cases of locally transmitted COVID-19. A number of “imported” injuries were also recorded.

The authorities said that residents were subjected to tests following the registration of injuries.

Paise is located about 2,500 km from the nearest Olympic sites.

The Beijing Games are the second in the time of Covid, after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which took place last year with a year delay due to the virus.

Games organizers set up strict hygiene bubbles that participants only leave when they leave the country.

The procedures prohibit visitors from entering or leaving the Olympic bubble, which includes the places of residence of the participants, the transportation system and competition sites, in addition to the fortified hotels and facilities that will receive the competitions, and the sites of daily examinations to detect Covid.