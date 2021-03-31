China imposes a quarantine on a new focus of Corona

On Wednesday, the Chinese authorities announced that the city of Ruili, which borders Burma, has been placed under quarantine, after the discovery of six cases of Covid-19.

This hotspot in Yunnan Province (southwest) is the largest infection cases reported by the Chinese authorities in about two months.

The city of 210,000 people has also reported three asymptomatic cases among Burmese nationals, according to regional health authorities.

And the Chinese border has been closed for a year. Before the pandemic-related restrictions, Ruili was an important transit point with the town of Moss on the other side of the border.

The authorities warned that they would “strictly prevent the illegal passage of people across the border” as well as networks of smugglers and people who harbor illegal immigrants.

But it did not specifically link the COVID-19 cases to the possible arrival of Burmese dissidents.

And the military coup that occurred in Burma on February 1, raising fears of a major wave of displacement of the population in the event of an escalation of violence.

And he announced that the city was placed in quarantine for a week. Residents have no right to leave their home “without a specific reason,” and only one person from each family can take care of purchasing needs with a special permission.

China, where the epidemic appeared at the end of 2019, has largely eradicated the disease as of spring 2020. The official toll in the country is about 90,000 cases and 4,636 deaths.