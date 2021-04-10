Chinese regulatory authorities fined online commerce giant Alibaba 18.2 billion yuan ($ 2,780 million) for abuse of dominant position.

The fine comes after the investigation that the State Administration for the Regulation of Markets initiated in December to Alibaba.

Alibaba is accused of demand exclusivity from merchants who wanted to sell their products on their platform, preventing them from doing so on rivals.

“Since 2015, the Alibaba Group has abused of its dominant position in the market“to gain an unfair advantage through the exclusivity requirement, according to the regulator.

Alibaba’s headquarters in Shanghai. Photo EFE

This behavior reduced competitiveness and innovation in the sector and violated the rights and interests of companies and consumers, it adds.

The fine is the highest ever imposed in China. It is three times higher to the nearly $ 1 billion imposed on Qualcomm in 2015, according to Bloomberg.

Regulators have imposed a penalty of 4% of its turnover in 2019, which amounted to 455.7 billion yuan (about $ 69,540).

Alibaba published a short statement on social media in which claims to accept the sanction “sincerely” and abide by it “completely”.

He also pledged to make online operations comply with regulations, build a system of compliance, and “meet better [las] social responsibilities” of the company.

Pressure and regulation

Jack Ma: Your company was fined for imposing on competitors. Photo Shutterstock

Alibaba and other large domestic tech companies are facing pressure amid growing concerns about their influence in China, where highly connected users They use these platforms to communicate, make purchases, pay bills, reserve taxis, subscribe credits and carry out a multitude of daily tasks.

Alibaba in particular has come under scrutiny since last October, when its co-founder Jack Ma criticized Chinese regulators for being out of date, after they raised concerns about the growing weight of the market. Alibaba financial arm, Ant Group, in online credit granting, wealth management and insurance.

China is trying to curb private borrowing and the chaotic credit market, and looks with concern at Ant’s growing influence. Ma’s rare criticism has been seen as a challenge to public control of the financial system.

Online commerce giants such as Alibaba and JD.com, along with the giant Tencent (messaging and gaming), have benefited from the growing digital appetite for the Chinese and the ban on major competitors Americans from entering the domestic market to become some of the world’s highest value companies.

18.2 billion yuan: $ 2.78 billion fine. AFP photo

But alongside forays into financial products, there have been allegations that powerful platforms squeeze merchants and use consumer information, mirroring the growing global unrest over the growing influence of big tech like Facebook and Google.

But before the fine imposed on Saturday, Alibaba and Ma had paid dearly for the scrutiny to which they are subjected.

Ant Group’s planned Hong Kong and Shanghai IPO, valued at $ 35 billion that would have added to Ma’s already immense wealth, was abruptly aborted.

For weeks, Ma did not appear in public, and regulators ordered Ant Group to return to its roots as an online payment service provider.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Alibaba is being pushed to ditch its press participation, including the eventual sale of the Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post.

With information from AFP