China launched a digital passport for its citizens with which it will be possible certify the health situation of travelers, both those who move to or from abroad, which will contribute to achieve a greater opening of the Chinese borders.

This “health certificate” is a cell phone app that shows and verifies the vaccination history and the results of the Covid-19 tests, both PCR and antibodies of the user, said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The system seeks to “boost global economic recovery and facilitate border crossings,” said a spokesman, without giving further details on whether there are countries that plan to recognize this Chinese certificate, the AFP news agency reported.

One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. The implementation of the health passport could make vaccination mandatory. Photo: AFP

At the moment, the application is not mandatory and It is reserved for the Chinese.

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua assured that this digital record, which will also be available on paper, could be the world’s “coronavirus health passport”.

This “will offer greater convenience as China and other countries conclude mutual recognition agreements for health certificates,” Xinhua added.

Similar initiatives

The United States and the United Kingdom are considering launching similar systems, and the European Commission (EC) will present the idea of ​​a “green passport” on March 17, but the issue divides the 27 EU countries.

Greece and Cyprus have implemented such passports to travel to Israel, a country particularly advanced in its vaccination, according to their authorities. Vaccinated citizens can travel between those three countries without restrictions.

In isolation, other European countries such as Denmark or Sweden plan to establish health passports soon. But implementing this type of initiative at the level of the European Union (EU) is something much more complicated, since countries like France and Germany are very reluctant.

The Chinese application includes a confidential QR code that will allow each country to obtain information on the health of travelers, Xinhua reported.

These codes are already necessary in China to access national transport and many public spaces.

They show that the user was not in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus and records if they traveled to a place where many infections have been recorded.

Since March 2020, China has only authorized the entry of Chinese into its territory, and a limited number of foreigners.

It has also greatly reduced its international flights.

Among foreigners, only diplomats, businessmen or people with residence and work permits can enter the country under certain conditions.

All travelers, both Chinese and foreign, must serve a quarantine of at least 14 days at a hotel upon arrival, the expenses of which are at your expense.

The launch of this digital health passport hints at the medium-term possibility of generalize it to foreigners and a partial lifting of travel restrictions to enter or leave the country.

Legal dilemmas

Systematize the use of health passports and make them more mandatory raises legal issues.

First, making vaccination compulsory for certain trips would lead to inequalities between citizens, as access to anticovid vaccines remains very limited in most countries.

On the other hand, the access of these applications to users’ health data also raises doubts about the extent to which they would not be violating the private life of citizens.

Source: agencies