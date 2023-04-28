China.. imitating to change taste -1-

When you visit China, you get confused about the topics that will follow, starting with the telephone directory in crowded Beijing, and visualizing its amazing size. You marvel at the size of the detailed bathrooms to match the size of the light, thin, short body of the Chinese, but this time my intention was to know the Chinese taste in clothes, fashion, and accessories. How does it contribute to distorting global public taste with its hostility and imitation of the products of high-end international fashion houses? A visitor to China will be confused about what they make, and he will be amazed at what they make, but he has to be careful. Determine it, a lot of doubt and suspicion will remain in his mind, and he will feel that he has been cheated, especially “Hong Kong”. There is a more complicated issue, where the original goods are adjacent to the counterfeit goods perfectly, and the merchants there are skillful and attentive to any sudden question from the customer. As for the certificates that accompany the expensive goods Forging them is easier, because they imitate the goods, so what about the certificate of origin? The strange thing is that their goods have customers from everywhere, and that Europe has become more stringent in this matter, as the fine reaches five thousand euros if they catch a person using things that imitate famous trademarks, as it is considered assault On intellectual property, but those who are passionate about expensive brands, and cannot afford their prices, do not stop resorting to perfectly imitated Chinese goods. The heroes change their clothes every now and then, and they fall in love with the hero’s bias towards their class, all of this with a few rupees, but it is a pleasure that lasts for three hours, and it can enter his heart a bit of imperfect happiness. The world does not pay attention, especially the countries interested in managing world taste, such as France, Italy, Britain, and other countries that are capable of creativity and innovation in products that people use, starting with clothing, color, and fashion, and ending with everything that is sublime and elegant in the daily vocabulary of man. Why is China distorting public taste? Controlling people’s markets and tastes, by cheapening the price of the product, poor workmanship, popularizing the innovative, robbing it of its uniqueness, destroying its privacy, and making it easy to provide the new through imitation, simulation, analogy, and creating a bad equivalent to it.

China today is fighting high taste over which innovators, talented people, and people who have crossed the threads of genius for a bit of madness and exoticism, competed in it, schools, fashion houses, and international houses, concerned with everything that distinguishes a person, and gives his life privacy and exclusivity, in clothing, boat, home, and food. Many things that people later classify as refined taste, fine selection, and aesthetic sense, many things accumulate to form public taste.

“Chanel” gave its lines to this general taste, and it was able to form it at a certain stage, and its day was considered brilliance and uniqueness, and it took its way in adding touches to people’s lives from time to time, and it became history. “Versace” is undoubtedly able to tip the scales and give life Innovative and bold colours, elevating people’s taste, and adding something of a fun youthful appearance. He was able to fly his butterflies and be creative in their colors..and tomorrow we continue