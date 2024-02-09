China's birth rate has collapsed, but a slight increase is expected this year. The reason is not in the child policy, but in an exceptionally auspicious year.

Lthe time taken is in March. The child's name will most likely be Yi Yi (一一). The gender is unknown, the law prohibits telling it at this stage.

Mum Hua Ying (花莹) wishes for a girl, but the horoscope is especially important.

She sends us a pregnancy photo. In it, the 29-year-old woman poses radiantly in a golden dress. Instead of a tree, a dragon rests on the shoulders.

The colorful fairy tale creature is made of cardboard and paper.

“I am a proud dragon mother,” says Hua Ying. “We prepared for the pregnancy with the goal of a dragon baby.”

Lthe dragon is the luckiest of the Chinese zodiac signs. That's why many people who want a child try to schedule the birth in the year of the dragon.

The 12 animal signs of the Chinese zodiac repeat in 12-year cycles according to the lunar calendar. This year, Chinese New Year begins on Saturday, February 10. The year of the rabbit is behind us, the year of the dragon begins.

The most recent year of the dragon, 2012, was even seen as a small spike in the statistics. 14.6 children were born per thousand inhabitants. Last year, the corresponding figure was 13.3, and the following year it was 13.

When Hua Ying got married, she didn't think she wanted a child. My mind changed on the trip after the corona lockdown.

Hua Ying knows that her husband wanted a dragon child ever since the couple first met. He only heard about it later from the man's family. She was already pregnant then.

“He never explained to me why he wants a baby dragon so badly,” Hua Ying reflects. “I think it was subconscious.”

The Chinese are said to be descendants of the dragon. Positive character traits are associated with the dragon child. It is written on social media that dragon babies born in March are, among other things, wise, intelligent and courageous in nature. When faced with difficulties, they maintain a positive attitude.

Mhow can you be so brave? Why the hell did you decide to have a child? Such are the questions Hua Ying's friends ask the expectant mother.

Many of them are singles who enjoy freedom and outdoor activities. They don't think a child fits their lifestyle. Having your own child means too much responsibility.

“Especially after the corona, many do not dare to have a child,” says Hua Ying.

Until two years ago, he thought the same as his friend.

“When I got married, I didn't want children at first. I was afraid that I wouldn't be free to travel and wander after marriage and a child.”

QFor Iina's leadership, the low birth rate has become an existential problem. A shrinking population threatens economic prospects and the dependency ratio.

The decision-makers were confident that after abandoning the one-child policy, the birth rate would start to rise.

It was the other way around.

Fewer and fewer Chinese want a child. In 2023, fewer children will be born than ever in the history of the People's Republic of China, which began in 1949.

Baby clothes are already waiting for the little dragon, ready on hangers.

While expecting a child, Hua Ying moved from Shanghai to her husband's parents in the city of Wenzhou. Traditionally in China, a good mother-in-law is expected to take care of her daughter-in-law during her pregnancy.

Many criticize that the state does not support mothers enough. In addition, the financial ballast is a concern. The Yuwa Population Research Institute published a 2022 report, according to which the first 18 years of a child cost parents an average of 485,000 yuan in 2019, or roughly 63,000 euros. It is almost seven times the GDP of the same year.

“Who wants a child these days? I can't make it myself. Having a child is practically ruining the next generation. Poor kids will stay poor anyway. Let's leave the responsibility of procuring children to the rich,” the moniker Jinweiwei de xiaoxingxing wrote on Xiaohongshu, known as China's Instagram.

OFthe carefree atmosphere was summed up in the video shot in 2022 of Shanghai's corona lockdown. In the video, the police threaten to take revenge on the next three generations, if the man does not go to the quarantine center according to the authorities.

“We are the last generation, thank you,” the man replies. The video went viral and the statement became widely used.

Hua Ying took pregnancy photos with a paper dragon, as her child will be born in the year of the dragon. The internet advises that baby dragons should be named with symbols referring to water. Instead, landmarks should be avoided.

The newlywed Hua Ying also lived in Shanghai during the severe corona lockdown. He worked at home. He grew vegetables and flowers on the balcony. It felt like Corona, or at least its aftermath, would continue forever.

“At that time, I really didn't want children.”

Now Hua Ying has moved from Shanghai to her husband's parents in the city of Wenzhou. They are supposed to live there until Yi Yi is old enough to start school.

QIina's authorities have tried to turn the birth rate up. Married couples are courted for baby showers and young adults are encouraged to be more child-friendly. To no avail so far.

But Hua Ying changed her mind. What finally made him want a child?

The question is difficult.

The concept of family was shaped little by little with marriage. The final change happened on the way.

Most of Hua Ying's friends are singles who enjoy freedom.

Planning a pregnancy for the Year of the Dragon was not difficult for Hua Ying. The couple prepared for about half a year, and the pregnancy began after two months of trying.

After Shanghai's corona lockdown was lifted, Hua Ying went with her husband to Yunnan and Xinjiang, Southwest and Northwest China. After months of traveling, the couple returned to Shanghai around New Year 2023.

“Suddenly I really wanted a child. I thought that having a child is also a life experience.”

QChairman of the Iina Population Association and professor at Renmin University Zhai Zhenwu believes that China's fertility rate will rise in the year of the dragon in 2024. However, many of his estimates have turned out to be incorrect over the years.

Among the people, he is one of those figures who are known to be bitter because of the long-standing one-child policy. “Zhai Zhenwu national traitor” and “Zhai Zhenwu shame” are some search suggestions related to the professor.

Hua Ying didn't want a baby snake. The other 11 animal signs would have suited him. The horoscope was especially important for her husband, who has been hoping for a dragon child for a long time.

Hua Ying, who is expecting a baby dragon, believes, like the experts, that we will see more babies this year. The assessment is based on discussions that take place in a discussion group for expectant mothers.

“Many really want a baby dragon.”

Advice was also shared on social media last year for those wishing to have a dragon child. May–August and November–December 2023 were mentioned as the best months for conception.

Decorations

The preparation was recommended to start half a year before conception. Men and women are served different healthy lifestyle instructions.

A woman should take different vitamins, take care of her teeth and jump with a skipping rope every day. Sitting for too long, cycling, hot springs or saunas are not recommended for men.

Hua Ying and her husband also started preparing about half a year before the planned pregnancy. Everything was easy for them. A child is born at the beginning of the year of the dragon.

Tfor some, timing is a headache.

If you want to treat horoscopes slavishly, there is a lot to consider. For some, a snake means a little dragon, for others the reptile disgusts them.

Some people believe that goats live exceptionally unlucky lives, and that's not what they want to bring into the world.

Some think about which zodiac signs are best suited to the same family.

“Dogs don't get along with dragons! Dogs born in 1994 are the largest age group that will give birth soon, do you still believe that the birth rate will be high this year?” writes one social media user.

Hua Ying was afraid that she would no longer be able to wander and travel as a mother. Now she wants to raise her child to be an outdoors person.

The concept of a suitable age for having children is sometimes very narrow. For example, the moniker Xiaopacai says on Chinese social media that she is too young to have a baby dragon this year, but too old to wait until 2026, which is the year of the horse. In a gap year of the snake, the age would be appropriate, but the animal would not.

“I'm the type of person who gets scared to death when seeing a snake, or just imagining the whole animal. I wondered if I would hate my baby if I held a baby snake in my arms. But in the year of the horse, I'm already 31, which is too late. Why did our ancestors choose the snake as one of the astrological animals? Good heavens!”

BIn ua Ying's discussion group, some have wondered if they would continue trying for a child if they are not lucky by March. After that, the risk of a baby snake increases.

China is decorated in red during the New Year. The color symbolizes good luck.

Would Hua Ying herself have postponed pregnancy to avoid the Year of the Snake?

“Most likely yes”, the woman answers with a laugh.

Otherwise, she wants to take a down-to-earth approach to pregnancy. For example, some parents worry that dragons born in a popular year will have to face more competition for school and work places in their lives than others.

Hua Ying doesn't think like that. The wish is the same as all mothers: a healthy and happy child.

“I don't want to put too much pressure on the child. I offer him my best.”

When the child is a couple of years old, Hua Ying wants to take him to the mountains. “I've been thinking that it's good if I have an outdoor child.”