China | Hungary’s Orbán arrived for a visit to China

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has arrived in Beijing, the capital of China. Orbán, who also recently visited Ukraine and Russia, describes his visit to China message service in X with the term peace mission 3.0.

Orbán published a photo from the airport where he was met by a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to the Chinese Ministry, Orbán is scheduled to meet the Chinese president today Xi Jinping.

Orbán’s visit to Moscow last week received a lot of criticism from both Ukraine and the majority of the EU. Hungary received the rotating presidency of the EU Council last Monday.