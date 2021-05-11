ofChristiane Kühl shut down

The United Nations wants to discuss the human rights situation in Xinjiang. China calls for the conference to be canceled. The troubled region is creating increasing tensions between China and the world.

Beijing / Munich – The human rights situation in Xinjiang continues to cause international explosions. On Tuesday, China called on the US, Germany and the UK to cancel a UN video session scheduled for Wednesday tomorrow on the suppression of the Muslim Uyghur minority in the northwestern Chinese region. “This event is based on pure lies and political prejudice,” said a statement from the Chinese mission to the United Nations. The other UN member states should reject the project. The UN ambassadors from the USA, Germany and Great Britain were to speak at the conference on Wednesday.

The situation in Xinjiang is increasingly becoming the dominant issue between China and the West. This is especially true for Europe. While the US has been in a trade war and technology conflict with China for years – the EU has long relied on economic cooperation. But due to the situation of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, politics is pushing into the political sphere. It is about allegations of forced labor and mass internment of Uyghurs: inside. Only last week, because of the sanctions dispute between the two states over Xinjiang, the ratification of the investment agreement CAI between the EU and China was put on hold in Brussels for an indefinite period of time.

China: surprise at Brussels’ response to retaliatory acts

Beijing apparently did not expect the EU to see China’s sanctions as an escalation. Chinese officials recently tried to downplay the importance of the sanctions, the Hong Kong newspaper reported South China Morning Post citing diplomatic sources. The aim is to show that the measures are not as effective as they appear. This is part of an effort to tacitly limit damage to relations with Europe and CAI. “For the most part, official interactions have returned to their normal levels,” the newspaper quotes one of its sources.

It happens again and again that conflicts slowly crumble. Boycotts started with a roar by Chinese nationalists – sometimes against Japanese car brands, sometimes against Korean department stores and finally against fashion brands that do not buy cotton from Xinjiang, such as Adidas, H&M or Nike – usually end without a sound. H&M stores in Beijing are open again, according to reports from Beijing, the boycott is only half-hearted inside. However, it is questionable whether the geopolitical conflict triggered by the sanctions can be ended so easily.

In March, the EU, in new accord with the USA, Canada and Great Britain, imposed sanctions against China – although the measures taken by Brussels only affected four politicians from Xinjiang and a paramilitary organization in the region. China immediately imposed far more extensive counter-sanctions: those affected by entry and business bans included EU MPs, researchers, the well-known German MERICS Institute for Chinese Studies, as well as two EU committees. Whether sanctions such as the comparatively mild actions of the EU really make sense or, ultimately, are primarily symbolic politics for the indigenous people of Europe who are critical of China, is indeed discussed controversially in expert groups. But China’s fierce response and effects overshadow this debate.

EU: Anger over China’s unwillingness to compromise is growing

While China always reacts to accusations from outside with clear rejection, Europe is now increasingly angry about Beijing’s intransigence. The Beijing mantra that China refuses to “interfere in internal affairs” does not go any further in terms of content. The EU apparently only sees room for maneuver if the situation in Xinjiang is either not as presented by many serious reports – or if China lifts the counter-sanctions that Brussels sees as excessive. Neither is in sight. Instead, several national parliaments in Europe, including the upcoming Human Rights Committee in the Bundestag, are debating whether they should label the events in Xinjiang as genocide. Several US politicians have already done this.

The settlement area of ​​the Uighur minority in the Xinjiang region of northwest China © dpa-infografik GmbH / picture alliance / dpa / dpa graphic

China rejects all allegations and stresses that the camps are training centers and an anti-terrorist measure in the politically troubled region in earlier years. As long as Beijing does not allow anyone to go to Xinjiang, this representation will not be accepted abroad. The G7 foreign ministers therefore again demanded free access to Xinjiang for the United Nations last week – an issue that will surely come back on the table on Wednesday. In view of the hardened fronts, observers believe that more transparency is currently unlikely. “The language used by both sides shows how little trust is,” said Jeroen Beirnaert, director of human and trade union rights at the Brussels-based International Trade Union Confederation ITUC South China Morning Post. “We fear that measures on both sides will not help to solve the problems of the Uighur workers in the region.” And that would actually be the most important thing. (ck)