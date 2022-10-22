” He was not feeling well ” former Chinese leader Hu Jintao, when he was taken away “by his staff, for his health” from the closing session of the XX Congress of the Communist Party. Xinhua writes on Twitter explaining that Hu ” was accompanied to a room near the hall, where the meeting was being held in order to rest ”. He is now much better off, ” Xinhua guarantees.

In a second post, the agency states that “Hu Jintao insisted on being able to be present at the final session of the party’s 20th National Congress, even though he had not taken the time to heal”.