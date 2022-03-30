The Chinese and US foreign ministries said that a senior US diplomat will participate this week in a meeting in China to discuss issues in Afghanistan with his counterparts from China, Russia and Pakistan.
Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that China’s special envoy to Afghanistan Yue Xiaoying will host the meeting.
And the Russian embassy in Beijing announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China to attend a meeting on Afghanistan that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The embassy said through its account on the Weibo social networking site that Lavrov arrived in Tunchi (east), where a meeting of seven countries neighboring Afghanistan (Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in addition to China and Russia) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the official Xinhua News Agency, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki will also attend this meeting.
In parallel, a meeting of the “consultation mechanism” on Afghanistan will be held, with the participation of diplomats from China, Russia, Pakistan and the United States, according to Xinhua.
