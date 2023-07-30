How did you feel about the content of this article?

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Chinese regime Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng during a press conference held in Beijing this Saturday (29) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The deputy prime minister of the Chinese communist regime, He Lifeng, met with the Minister of Economy of France, Bruno Le Maire, in Beijing this Saturday (29), seeking to “strengthen relations” between his country and the European Union ( HUH). During the meeting, Lifeng expressed China’s desire for France to “stabilize the tone” of relations between the two powers.

The aim is to calm relations as European leaders debate how they can “reduce risks” to China while at the same time cooperating with the communist regime, which is the world’s second-largest economy.

Unlike recent discussions with US officials, talks between China and France were described as more “cautious”. China has shown interest in deepening its cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance, as well as investing in science and technological innovation.

France, for its part, recognized the importance of cooperation in “various economic sectors”. Le Maire highlighted three challenges that both nations must face together: the transition to green economies, the reorganization of value chains and the technological revolution. In addition, he raised questions related to the access of French companies in the banking, nuclear, cosmetics and agricultural sectors of the Chinese market.

Currently, China is France’s third largest trading partner, following the European Union and the United States. For this reason, French companies are “worried” about being “affected” by the growing trade rivalry between China and the US.

The meeting took place amid growing concerns about global economic relations. Last month, European Union governments approved a new round of sanctions against Russia that could hit Chinese companies that are accused of circumventing measures already in place to help Russians.