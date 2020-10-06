China | Hong Kong took away teaching rights from an alleged primary school teacher

The teachers’ association finds the decision cheap.

China’s the Hong Kong SAR school authorities have taken away the teacher’s rights from a primary school teacher who was alleged to have expressed views in favor of Hong Kong independence in teaching.

According to the Hong Kong Education Agency, the teacher has deliberately and deliberately disseminated pro-independence messages, says Hong Kong Broadcasting Company RTHK.

This is the first time that the Hong Kong Education Agency has revoked a teacher’s license based on the content of teaching.

In any case, the Chinese and Hong Kong administrations have recently tightened their grip on those demanding democracy and regional sovereignty in Hong Kong. In June, China imposed a so-called national security law on Hong Kong, which strengthens authoritarian China’s grip on Hong Kong.

Hong Kong administrative director Carrie Lam mentioned on Tuesday at a press conference, no teacher has previously been disqualified from teaching in Hong Kong due to acts other than criminal or sexual harassment.

“If there are a small number of teachers who use their teaching responsibilities to convey false messages, to promote misunderstandings about the nation, to tarnish the country and the Hong Kong SAR Government without justification, then it becomes a very serious matter,” Lam said.

The school principal and deputy principal have been reprimanded for “poor supervision,” and other teachers in the same school have also been warned, says RTHK.

Democratic held by the Hong Kong Teachers’ Interest Association HKPTU sees the activities of the Education Agency as an attempt to intimidate teachers to stay in line.

According to the organization, the Education Agency’s accusations that the teacher would have systematically spread the message in favor of Hong Kong’s independence are not true. The organization issued a statement on the matter On Facebook.

“The agency made the decision unilaterally and reprimanded the principal and teachers. Such letters and written warnings are a despicable threat to the school administration, ”the organization writes in a statement.

The organization accuses the Education Agency of lack of transparency by characterizing its decision as a “black box operation”. In the Chinese language, the black box language image usually refers to a device or system whose operating principle is a mystery.