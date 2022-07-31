Chinese government warned about the possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to the autonomous territory

The Chinese government held this Saturday (July 30, 2022) military exercises on the island of Pingtan, in the Taiwan Strait. The information was passed on by Beijing, which claims authority over the autonomous island.

The announcement follows escalating tensions between China and the United States, which advocates peace in Taiwan. Beijing has made an effort to prevent US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from traveling to the island. The Democrat has not yet confirmed if – or when – she is going to Asian territory.

Pelosi’s possible visit prompted the White House to arrange a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In the conversation, the Democrat declared that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that the US continues to cherish democracy. The president of China warned: “Those who play with fire will only get burned”.

China has threatened to take control of Taiwan by force and has been conducting constant military exercises near the island’s territory. Xi Jinping claims that the territory has always belonged to Mainland China and that the country seeks “join” the entire nation.

Beijing has warned Western forces not to meddle in the matter. Therefore, Pelosi’s possible visit could be a risk to US diplomacy and to the people of Taiwan.