The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Kevin McCarthy, received this Wednesday (5) in California the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, to which China responded with criticism and military exercises with ships and planes.

McCarthy took advantage of the controversial meeting to celebrate the friendship between Washington and Taipei.

“The friendship between the United States and the people of Taiwan has never been stronger. It is an honor to welcome President Tsai Ing-wen to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library,” wrote McCarthy on his Twitter account, along with a photo of both of them.

The meeting is seen by the Chinese government as a threat to its sovereignty, which is why, days before the meeting, it declared its “firm opposition” and warned that it would take “firm measures” if it finally happens.

Tsai met with McCarthy after a trip to Central America, where he visited Belize and Guatemala, two of the 13 countries that still maintain diplomatic ties with Taipei.

The Taiwanese president would also meet with a bipartisan group of American lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, located in Simi Valley, California.

Although the meeting was considered a show of US support for the Taiwanese government, John Kirby, one of the spokesmen for the White House, assured this Wednesday that it was a normal diplomatic act.

“There is no reason to react aggressively to this. [A

presidente taiwanesa] did not meet with any government officials. Nothing has changed in our policies towards Taiwan. And again, there is no reason for them to overreact,” she commented.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that “repeating a mistake does not make it legitimate,” referring to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. in August last year.

“The issue is not about China’s overreaction, but about the United States’ blatant collusion and support for separatists advocating Taiwan’s independence,” he said.

According to information from NBC News, the Maritime Security Administration of the Chinese province of Fujian, which is about 160 kilometers from Taiwan, reported that it started a joint patrol operation in the Taiwan Strait, and the island’s government detected 14 military planes and three Chinese military ships in its surroundings.

The island is one of the biggest sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war with China.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which it has considered a rebel province since Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war to the Communists.