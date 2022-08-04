China began a series of military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday. Due to the exercises, the island is largely closed off from the outside world: the sea and airspace of Taiwan is blocked, international news agencies report. China announced military operations earlier this week in response to the historic visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

In the waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan missiles have landed, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense said. The Chinese military confirms that ballistic missiles were fired as part of the exercises. According to Reuters news agency, Chinese ships have sailed near the unofficial water border and nearly 30 warplanes have briefly flown over the border line between China and Taiwan. Taiwan’s Advisory Council on Mainland China Affairs, which advises on relations between Beijing and Taipei, says the island is “vigilant about psychological warfare.”

Earlier, G7 foreign ministers released a joint statement denouncing China’s response to Pelosi’s visit. China strongly opposed Pelosi’s visit. “An escalating response that is heightening tension and destabilizing the region,” the G7 ministers said. As a result of this statement, the Chinese foreign minister has canceled a meeting with Japanese foreign minister. On behalf of a spokesman for the Chinese ministry, China expressed its dissatisfaction with the joint statement.