AChina has again held military exercises near Taiwan in response to a stopover by the Taiwanese vice president in the United States. It is a “serious warning” to “separatists” in Taiwan who are working with foreign forces, the Chinese military said in a statement on Saturday.

The exercises are about the coordination of ships and aircraft and their ability to control air and sea space. In addition, the “actual combat capabilities” of the armed forces would be tested.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry condemned China’s “irrational provocative activities”. Armed forces have been deployed to defend the country’s freedom, democracy and sovereignty.

Despite warnings from China, Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai traveled to Paraguay last week with a stopover in the United States. He returned to Taiwan on Friday.

The communist leadership in Beijing regards the independently governed Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic and threatens to conquer it. China is trying to isolate Taiwan internationally and strictly refuses official contacts from other countries with Taiwan. Like most countries in the world, the US does not have an embassy in Taiwan. However, there are a number of informal contacts that also anger Beijing.

In April, Beijing responded with military exercises when Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in the US.