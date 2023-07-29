Sunday, July 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | Heavy rain alert issued in Beijing – Typhoon Doksuri arrived in the southeastern part of the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
China | Heavy rain alert issued in Beijing – Typhoon Doksuri arrived in the southeastern part of the country

Typhoon Doksuri, which ravaged the northern parts of the Philippines earlier in the week, arrived in Fujian province in southeastern China on Friday.

China’s on Saturday, the weather service issued an alert for heavy rain in Beijing and its surrounding provinces. Typhoon Doksuri, which ravaged the northern parts of the Philippines earlier in the week, arrived in Fujian province in southeastern China on Friday.

Doksur’s speed in the gust was at its strongest 48.6 meters per second. According to the Chinese Weather Service, the effects of the typhoon have been felt in the northern part of the country.

China has experience with extreme weather phenomena. Record heat has been experienced there this summer. Last month, in the village of Sanbao in the western part of China, Xinjiang, no less than 52.2 degrees were measured. In Xinjian, a measurement result was also obtained, according to which the temperature of the earth’s surface reached as high as 80 degrees.

See also  Healthcare | Social security reform comes into effect this weekend - These five things you should know

Local media have reported that experts have warned that the heavy rains may now cause even worse floods than in 2012, when nearly 80 people died and tens of thousands of people were evacuated.

to Beijing and the alert given to the surrounding provinces affects hundreds of millions of people. Authorities announced on Saturday that several parks and riverside roads in Beijing have been closed as a precaution.

Heavy rains already fell in Beijing on Saturday, and they are expected to continue until Tuesday.

According to the authorities of Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian province, residents should not leave their homes unless it is necessary. Public transport in the city has also been suspended.

Earlier this week, super typhoon Doksuri raged in the Pacific Ocean. As it approached the Philippines, it lost some of its intensity.

In the Philippines, Doksuri raged in the northern part of the country, where 13 people died. It also caused landslides and floods before moving towards China, gradually weakening.

See also  Column | An adult can express concern, but not really learn and buy

#China #Heavy #rain #alert #issued #Beijing #Typhoon #Doksuri #arrived #southeastern #part #country

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Jaguar F-TYPE V8, a sound to be handed down to posterity | FormulaPassion.it

Jaguar F-TYPE V8, a sound to be handed down to posterity | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result