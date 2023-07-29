China | Heavy rain alert issued in Beijing – Typhoon Doksuri arrived in the southeastern part of the country

Typhoon Doksuri, which ravaged the northern parts of the Philippines earlier in the week, arrived in Fujian province in southeastern China on Friday.

China's on Saturday, the weather service issued an alert for heavy rain in Beijing and its surrounding provinces.

Doksur’s speed in the gust was at its strongest 48.6 meters per second. According to the Chinese Weather Service, the effects of the typhoon have been felt in the northern part of the country.

China has experience with extreme weather phenomena. Record heat has been experienced there this summer. Last month, in the village of Sanbao in the western part of China, Xinjiang, no less than 52.2 degrees were measured. In Xinjian, a measurement result was also obtained, according to which the temperature of the earth’s surface reached as high as 80 degrees.

Local media have reported that experts have warned that the heavy rains may now cause even worse floods than in 2012, when nearly 80 people died and tens of thousands of people were evacuated.

to Beijing and the alert given to the surrounding provinces affects hundreds of millions of people. Authorities announced on Saturday that several parks and riverside roads in Beijing have been closed as a precaution.

Heavy rains already fell in Beijing on Saturday, and they are expected to continue until Tuesday.

According to the authorities of Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian province, residents should not leave their homes unless it is necessary. Public transport in the city has also been suspended.

Earlier this week, super typhoon Doksuri raged in the Pacific Ocean. As it approached the Philippines, it lost some of its intensity.

In the Philippines, Doksuri raged in the northern part of the country, where 13 people died. It also caused landslides and floods before moving towards China, gradually weakening.