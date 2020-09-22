US President Donald Trump has once again attacked China with the Corona virus. Trump has said that China has waged a global war through Corona. President Trump has said that after 75 years have passed since the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations, we are once again engaged in a global conflict. An invisible enemy has waged a fierce battle. China virus has killed countless people in 188 countries.

Trump added, “In America, we started the most aggressive mobilization since the second world war.” We rapidly produced a record supply of ventilators.

Death in China more than America

A verbal war has erupted in China and the US over the deadly virus of Corona. US President Donald Trump has claimed that China has hidden the death toll from the corona virus. The death toll is actually much higher. Trump claimed this because on Friday, China increased the death toll from Kovid-19 in Wuhan by 50 percent.

President Trump tweeted, “China has announced double the number of deaths from invisible enemies. It is much more than that and much more than America, not even close! ”