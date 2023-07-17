No way, China is unable to get into gear on the increasingly arduous road to recovery. The Beijing National Institute of Statistics released its second-quarter gross domestic product data. Well, between April and June the GDP of the People’s Republic grew by only 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, that of the grand reopening after the end of the draconian anti-Covid restrictions wanted by Xi Jinping. On an annual basis, the growth amounts to 6.3%. Better than 4.5% in January-March, but well below forecasts of 7.3%. Also because the yardstick was favorable for the quarter just ended, given that between April and June 2022 the pandemic situation had gotten out of control in some nerve centers of the Chinese economy, starting with Shanghai which had been forced to live the toughest and most prolonged lockdown of these years of anti-virus restrictions. The government remains convinced that it can reach the 5% annual target set in March during the “two sessions”. A target that seemed modest at the time, but which is now being re-evaluated, as is the caution shown by the government in setting a target below what one would have expected.

On the other hand, the real situation of the Chinese economy is not rosy. In fact, the growth of retail sales is also slowing down, rising by 3.1% in June compared to the 12.7% jump in May. Private fixed investment contracted by 0.2% in the first six months, in stark contrast to the 8.1% growth in investment by state entities, suggesting weak private business confidence. Positive signals instead come from industrial production, which accelerates in June to +4.4% compared to +3.5% in the previous month.

But there is another fact that particularly worries the Chinese government. This is urban youth unemployment, which continues to grow despite the general figure for the entire population remaining stable at 5.2%. In June, 21.3% of young people aged between 16 and 24 were unemployed. Not only is this an increase from May’s 20.8% but it is also a new record.

In short, the data clearly say that the post-Covid boom expected and hoped for, not only by China but also by a regional and global economy that needs positive signals, has not yet taken place. This is not a bolt from the blue. Just last week it was reported that Chinese exports fell 12.4% year on year in June. A significant figure, considering how closely Beijing’s economy is still tied to exports, despite the Communist Party’s attempts to reduce dependence on external sources.

Obviously the problems are connected to the global risks of recession and the decrease in external demand, but the younger generations seem to pay the most for this situation, who after some time are once again pessimistic about their future. Employment prospects are worrying: a large number of graduates are expected to enter the labor market in the coming months, while the number of marriages and births is in constant decline. Among analysts there are those who are starting to wonder if China could risk following in the footsteps of Japan, which after a very strong growth began a downward spiral in the 1990s, characterized by stagnation and a “lost generation”.

To try to reactivate internal confidence conditioned by the prolonged problems in the real estate sector, the government is giving positive signals to the private sector. Last week, Premier Li Qiang met with representatives of the large digital platforms, foreshadowing the end of the long campaign of regulatory rectification imposed on the Big Tech giants. But for now, the green light has not arrived for an expected stronger stimulus package to support the recovery, while the Chinese economy teeters on the edge of deflation.