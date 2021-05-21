The Chinese authorities have identified more than a hundred applications and services that pose a threat to the personal data of the country’s residents. The regulator has increased pressure on the country’s largest developer and owner of TikTok, ByteDance, the Associated Press reports.

Violations in the collection of personal data of users were found in 102 applications of the Internet giant Bytedance, as well as in the short video service Kuaishou and in the Chinese search engines Sogou and Baidu. The list of violators also includes the Douyin service, the Microsoft Bing search engine, and the American social network LinkedIn.

If the service development companies do not respond to the regulator’s claims within 15 days, they face serious sanctions, which may turn into a ban. The new rules for the collection of personal information from users took effect in China on May 1.

The crackdown on tech companies and internet businesses in China by the Communist Party has intensified especially in the past few months due to the conflict between Alibaba owner Jack Ma and the Chinese authorities. The billionaire sharply criticized government policy in the field of information technology. This was followed by the disruption of the IPO of the Alibaba subsidiary and the preparation of new restrictive measures for the 13 largest companies in the country.