According to the “Wall Street Journal”, installation has been working since 2019; US had said information was “inaccurate”

An unnamed US government official said that China has had a secret base in Cuba since 2019 to spy on the US country. The information was published this Saturday (10.jun.2023) by the newspapers Wall Street Journal It is Political.

According to the outlets, the official said the Asian nation’s spying efforts are an ongoing concern. He stated that when Joe Biden’s government took charge of the country in January 2021, officials were briefed on China’s efforts to expand its military and intelligence presence.

Part of the Chinese actions include establishing initiatives in the Atlantic Ocean, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific. According to the official, Biden instructed his administration to resolve the case, which “take action” to deal with the situation. Did not detail.

“Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed China down. China will continue to try to increase its presence in Cuba and we will continue to work to stop it.”said the unidentified official.

The statements came after the Wall Street Journal published reportage on thursday (8.jun). The text states that the Chinese government would install a secret spy base in Cuba about 160 km from Florida.

According to the newspaper, China planned to pay billions of dollars in the project that would allow Chinese intelligence services to collect electronic communications throughout the southeastern United States, where there are military bases. It would also be possible to monitor US ship traffic.

In response to the report published on the 5th, the White House stated that the content published by the North American vehicle was “inaccurate”.