China has an ambitious project to compete for resources on the Moon with the United States. But, to achieve this, it is counting on partnerships that, from the point of view of scientific and technological knowledge, are at least questionable – because they replicate Beijing's “earthly” friendships.

This week, representatives from the National Council of Universities of Nicaragua, led by dictator Daniel Ortega, and China's Deep Space Exploration Laboratory signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperative work on the International Lunar Research Station, which Beijing plans to launch in 2030s.

According to the document, this work will be a partnership for “implementing the engineering and operation” of the lunar station, “boarding scientific instruments, scientific and technical experiments, data exchange and analysis, education and training, and development of space exploration capabilities” , among other points.

It seems that China wants to build a club of dictatorships on the Moon. In addition to Nicaragua, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, South Africa and Pakistan have already signed partnerships. The last two countries are very problematic democracies, while the others are open dictatorships, just like China.

Russia, in addition to participating in the lunar station project, announced this month that the two countries are considering installing a nuclear power plant on the surface of the natural satellite by 2035.

If Russia is a space power, the same cannot be said of the other countries that have already joined the Chinese lunar station project.

In October last year, when Belarus and Pakistan joined the project, Victoria Samson, director of the Washington office of the non-profit organization Secure World Foundation, recalled in an interview with the SpaceNews website that the Pakistanis did not have their own space launch capacity – they depend on China for this – and they only had three active satellites in orbit, while Beijing has more than 800.

“So in terms of contributing substantially to the lunar station, I'm not really sure there will be a lot of technical things to add. But there is something to be said for political support, and it is a position that endorses China's lunar plans, at least,” he explained.

The same can be said about most of the Chinese project's partnerships: what about Nicaragua, an economically destroyed country that has a large part of its economy supported by money that Nicaraguans living in other countries send to their relatives?