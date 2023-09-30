Chinese companies have reduced supplies of drones to Ukraine due to export controls

Chinese companies have reduced supplies of drones to Ukraine. Writes about this The New York Times.

It is known that on September 1, control over the export of drones was introduced in China, as a result of which enterprises reduced the number of their deliveries. However, it is noted that firms that are ready to supply Ukraine with drones insist on using complex distribution networks.

It is clarified that due to the new rules, some buyers are forced to smuggle or borrow parts for flying machines from friends from abroad. According to the publication’s interlocutors, export controls introduced by Beijing may complicate the situation.

According to the publication, citing trade data, in the first half of this year, Chinese firms provided Ukraine with drones and the necessary materials for them worth more than 200 thousand dollars (19.2 million rubles).

In addition, as representatives of the British Royal United Services Institute stated, Ukrainian forces are losing approximately 10 thousand drones per month.

Earlier in September, China named a way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Chinese Deputy Chairman Han Zheng called on the parties to reach a ceasefire at the UN General Assembly in New York. He emphasized that dialogue is an important means of achieving international security partnerships.