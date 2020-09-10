china military chinese military at lac

Highest military deployment China has also deployed surface-to-air missiles, rocket forces and 150 fighter aircraft here. These are all positioned within the attack range on the LAC. Experts say that this is the highest military deployment in the region. It is evident that it has been increasing since May when tensions with India increased. The PLA is believed to be controlled directly from Beijing, not the local commander.

Daily monitoring at the instance of Beijing It is at the behest of Beijing that Chinese soldiers on the southern side of Pangong Lake daily monitor the Indian situation. The PLA is trying to send light tanks and infantry combat vehicles across the border which were stopped by the Indian Army. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has intensified the deployment of heavy army and weapons in the region. Army is being called from different parts of the country. China newspaper Global Times has quoted security analysts as claiming that air defense, armed vehicles, paratroopers, special forces and infantry have been called from across the country and deployed in the region.

Also put H-6 bomber The PLA’s Central Theaters Command’s H-6 bomber and Y-20 transport aircraft are deployed here for training missions. Long-range operations, deployment drills and live-fire drills continue for several weeks. This action is being carried out in the desert region of northwest China and the Tibet region of southwest China. China Central Television (CCTV) claimed last week that the HJ-10 anti-tank missile system of the 71st Group Army of the PLA had reached the Gobi Desert from east China’s Jiangsu province.

Tibet Military Command conducted exercises The Tibet Military Command of the PLA has conducted a joint brigade strike exercise at an altitude of 4,500 meters. The 72nd Group Army of the PLA has also arrived in the northwest and its air defense brigade has also conducted live-fire drills with exercises on anti-aircraft guns and missiles.

Tensions are deepening between India and China on the eastern Ladakh border. Leaders of both countries are meeting during the ongoing SCO Summit in Russia. On the other hand, China has started preparations like a war on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China has deployed 50,000 troops in the region. A large range of aircraft and missiles have also been installed here. At the same time, the Indian Army is keeping an eye on attempts to move towards its forward posts. It is now believed that China’s actions are just for the sake of manipulation and the PLA is not preparing to take action under any strategy. However, they may be ready for armed skirmishes on the border.