China has announced the need to form a new security system in Europe

The formation of a new sustainable security system in Europe is the only way to end the crisis in Ukraine, said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, as reported by TASS.

The Chinese authorities, according to the diplomat, have repeatedly emphasized that it is impossible to end the Ukrainian conflict by shifting blame and adding fuel to the fire.

“The only way out is to respect the legitimate security interests of all parties,” said the diplomatic mission representative.

Earlier, Ukrainian economist Oleksiy Kushch commented on the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China. According to the expert, this indicates the emergence of a “window of opportunity” for negotiations with Russia, since it is impossible to achieve lasting peace without the mediation of China and India.