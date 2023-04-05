French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Beijing this Wednesday, April 5, for a three-day state visit, with the war in Ukraine at the center of his agenda. The French president urged the Asian giant to use his influence over Russia to mediate in the conflict that Moscow launched against his neighboring country more than a year ago and urged it not to provide the Kremlin with weapons for its conflict.

It is the first official trip of French President Emmanuel Macron to Chinese territory in four years.

On the agenda of the visit is the protection of French interests in the Asian region, the drive to improve the trade agreements of both nations and, as the main course, trying to convince Beijing to serve as an intermediary in the negotiations with Moscow to end the war he launched against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play an important role,” said the French president.

In addition, Macron added that “dialogue with China is essential” to reach an eventual peace agreement that ends the fighting on Ukrainian territory.

The Elysee leader also pledged to “try to build and somehow commit China to a shared responsibility for peace and stability in international issues,” his office said, especially during the planned meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, scheduled for Thursday, April 6.







“We cannot separate from China”

Macron is accompanied on this official visit by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an attempt to demonstrate the union of the European bloc in its relations with Beijing.

“We must not disengage, separate from China,” President Macron said, adding that “China’s interest is not to have a lasting war.”

A statement with which the president would seek to highlight the peaceful intentions of the Xi Jinping government and dismiss the possibilities that Beijing provided weapons to Vladimir Putin.

“More and more voices are being heard expressing great concern about the future of relations between the West and China and that, in some way, lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of growing tensions,” the French president remarked, adding that he “does not believe, nor can he believe” in that scenario.

The flags of France and China fly in Beijing on the occasion of the visit of President Emmanuel Macron, April 5, 2023 © AFP / Jade Gao

NATO and the United States closely watch Macron’s visit

While the French president is on tour in Beijing, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), now with 31 members after Finland’s recent entry, issued a notice to China about sending arms or ammunition to Russia.

“The allies have been clear that any provision of lethal aid by China to Russia would be a historic mistake, with profound implications,” said the organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, after a meeting in Brussels.

In addition, Stoltenberg warned of “severe consequences” for China should it assist Moscow militarily, although the secretary-general was not specific about what these consequences would entail.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference in Brussels on April 3, 2023. © AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard

The United States is also attentive to the president’s visit. Before starting his tour, Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, according to the White House.

In the dialogue, the leaders agreed with the importance of China’s involvement in the peace negotiations, in addition to the fact that they hope to be able to build a “common agenda” on issues such as climate change, according to the French presidency.

Three days of great importance for Europe

Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese government officials on Thursday, April 6.

Likewise, it is expected that on his last day of tour, Macron will travel to the southern city of guangzhouto meet with businessmen, celebrities, local politicians and students, in order to address business, political and social issues.

Expectations for this visit are high. The French president has shown on several occasions his intentions to become a weighty international mediator, not only in Europe, but throughout the world. This visit could be one of his last chances to do so before the end of his second and final term.

