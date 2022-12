How did you feel about this article?

Rigid measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in China over three years. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Since the relaxation of the severe Covid Zero policy restrictions in China, contamination has skyrocketed. Beijing, with a population of 22 million, is experiencing an unprecedented spread since the beginning of the pandemic. The country’s Ministry of Health has declared that it is impossible to calculate the extent of this contamination since tests are no longer mandatory.

Deputy Health Minister Sun Chunlan said infections were “rising rapidly” in the capital. Pekingese claim on social media that they are sick and some companies have reported 90% of their employees infected.

After intense demonstrations by the population, the authorities last week decreed the end of the automatic obligation to isolate people who test positive and the end of mass screening campaigns through PCR tests.

The Chinese regime now seems determined to continue reopening the country. Beijing tourism authorities announced on Tuesday (13) the resumption of group tourist trips to the Chinese capital.

Even so, travelers entering the country are subject to five days of quarantine in centralized government facilities and an additional three days of self-monitoring at home, although monitoring at home relies on increasingly lax neighborhood authorities, raising hopes among many. residents who have not left China for nearly three years, waiting for these quarantines to end.