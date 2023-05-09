Kommersant: China decided to conquer the electric car market in Europe through investment

In 2022, China markedly reduced the volume of foreign direct investment. This is due to the fact that foreign regulators have become more active in controlling everything related to the attempts of Chinese companies to acquire assets abroad. However, China found advantages in this situation, writes “Kommersant” with reference to the report of the analytical companies Rhodium Group and Merics.

Thus, China intends to conquer the European market for electric vehicles, which ranks second in the world after China. To do this, China is investing in factories for the production of batteries for electric vehicles. It is noted that 53 percent of the total investment has already been directed to the automotive sector in Europe. Since 2013, China has not made such large investments in one area of ​​activity. At the same time, investment in the supply chains of the electric vehicle market increased by about 40 times compared to 2016, from $605 million to more than $24 billion.

The authors of the report note that China’s interest in the European electric vehicle market is not accidental – there are attractive government subsidies for purchases approved as part of a broader program of green measures to reduce carbon emissions from motor vehicles.

